ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that was speeding lost control and drove through a garage, striking the pedestrian on the hand in the process.

Despite getting hit, the pedestrian was not injured, and the driver fled the scene but was located and arrested a few blocks away.

This driver’s identity has not been made public and it’s unclear what charges they will be facing at this time.

No further information has been released.