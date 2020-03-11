Vehicle rolls off I-20 in Merkel, lands in creek

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after her vehicle rolled off Interstate 20 in Merkel then landed in a creek Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near mile marker 269 just before 11:00 a.m.
Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the woman hit a guardrail then lost control, causing her vehicle to fly off the highway then roll into a creek below.
There was not a lot of water in the creek, but scanner traffic indicated she was trapped in her vehicle for at least a little while.
She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was involved.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.
Latest Posts:
- Target limiting number of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes per order
- Taco Bell introduces the Triplelupa, its longest shell ever
- Mom run over while trying to stop man from stealing Girl Scout cookie money
- Single dad adopts 13-year-old left at hospital by adoptive parents
- UPDATE: Everything we know about the 31 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.