Vehicle rolls off I-20 in Merkel, lands in creek

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after her vehicle rolled off Interstate 20 in Merkel then landed in a creek Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 269 just before 11:00 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the woman hit a guardrail then lost control, causing her vehicle to fly off the highway then roll into a creek below.

There was not a lot of water in the creek, but scanner traffic indicated she was trapped in her vehicle for at least a little while.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was involved.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

