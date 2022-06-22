ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Video shot in downtown Abilene shows bird scooter riders overtaking city streets, ignoring traffic laws, and even surrounding a vehicle.

Wooten Hotel resident and downtown business owner Kayla Belle Christianson shot the videos from her apartment on the top floor, showing at least 10 individuals riding the scooters in formation, cutting off vehicles stopped at lights and getting in the way of traffic.

Christianson has observed bird scooter riders committing traffic offenses often and says, “when used for commuting, I believe there is a place for Bird e-scooters as I have seen in other cities. This is not how they’re being used in downtown Abilene at this time.”

Earlier this week, a teen on a bird scooter was hit by a pickup truck while traveling with a group of other riders down N 10th and Grape Street.

Police say the teen turned into the path of the truck and was struck.

KTAB and KRBC spoke to the grandmother of the teen who says he survived but is now recovering from two skull fractures, a punctured lung, and eight broken ribs.

Bird scooters were also making headlines last week when a gang of juvenile or young adult riders attacked patrons as they were leaving a bar in downtown Abilene in the middle of the night.

In response to these incidents, Bird Scooter released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was impacted by the senseless collision that took place between an e-scooter rider and truck over the weekend. By partnering closely with cities we are committed to reducing the number of cars on the road which are a safety hazard to all road users and pollute our air. We are working closely with community members and Abilene law enforcement to continue to evolve the shared e-mobility program in a way that benefits all community members.”

Currently, Bird scooters are only allowed in specific areas of the city. Click this link for a map from the Abilene Police Department.