WARNING: Explosives from oilfield truck found along highways in Jones, Fisher counties

One of the perforating explosives dropped by an oilfield truck driving through Jones and Fisher Counties (Fisher County Sheriff’s Office)

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Law enforcement agencies in Jones and Fisher Counties warn there could be explosive devices along highways in the area.

The Fisher County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB and KRBC an oilfield truck that was passing through sometime Thursday morning dropped an unknown number of perforating explosives along its route.

A total of 7 of these explosives have been found so far along Highways 57, 83, and 92, most in or around the city limits of Hamlin.

Hamlin police say three of the devices were recovered as early as 4:30 a.m., and the most recent device was discovered in Fisher County around 10:30 a.m.

Police ask anyone who sees these devices to contact local law enforcement and to not touch or disturb them.



No explosions or injuries have been reported so far, but the Abilene Bomb Squad is helping these agencies dispose of the devices as a precaution.

It’s unknown how many devices remain undiscovered.

Law enforcement agencies can be reached by phone at the following numbers:

Fisher County Sheriff’s Office – (325) 776-2273

Jones County Sheriff’s Office – (325) 823-3201

Hamlin Police Department – (325) 576-3633