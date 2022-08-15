ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning drivers to pay attention this upcoming school year by sharing alarming footage of a student almost being hit while walking to board a bus.

Police shared footage of the incident on social media Monday morning, saying “please watch out for children while they are boarding/offloading from school buses. No matter which direction you are traveling, you must stop when the school bus is boarding or unloading children. Let’s keep our kids safe.”

The footage shows a bus stopped with its lights flashing early one morning last December.

While students were getting on the bus, one little girl walks from across the street to board.

An oncoming car, which did not stop for the bus, almost hit the little girl.

Traffic Sergeant Bryant called this little girl “lucky” and said the outcome could have been much worse.

He urges drives to pay attention and reminds that it’s illegal to not stop for a bus with its lights flashing.