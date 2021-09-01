Winters woman killed after Runnels County rollover wreck

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Winters woman was killed after a rollover wreck in Runnels County Tuesday night.

Elena R. Torres, 74, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the wreck on U.S. 83 just south of Winters around 5:45 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Torres was traveling down the highway, and when she attempted to pass another vehicle, she over-corrected and lost control, causing her pickup to roll into a nearby ditch.

No other injuries were reported and the exact cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories