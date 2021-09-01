Winters woman killed after Runnels County rollover wreck

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Winters woman was killed after a rollover wreck in Runnels County Tuesday night.

Elena R. Torres, 74, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the wreck on U.S. 83 just south of Winters around 5:45 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Torres was traveling down the highway, and when she attempted to pass another vehicle, she over-corrected and lost control, causing her pickup to roll into a nearby ditch.

No other injuries were reported and the exact cause of this crash is still under investigation.