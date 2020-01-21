Woman killed in Runnels County wreck

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed during a wreck in Runnels County Monday afternoon.

Susan Marie Rodriguez, 60, of Lytle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 83 south of Ballinger around 1:30 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Rodriguez was traveling south on the highway when another vehicle veered into her lane, striking her SUV.

Both occupants of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

