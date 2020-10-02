Woman killed, man injured after garbage truck, car crash in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed and a man hospitalized after a crash involving a garbage truck and a car in north Abilene.

Police at the scene of the wreck told KTAB and KRBC the car was traveling down Huckleberry Street when it was involved in a crash with a City of Abilene garbage truck that was traveling on the 3600 block of Pine Street.

Both occupants of the car were injured upon impact – Brandy Cappa, 20, of Abilene, who died at the scene and a man who was hospitalized in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.

Latest Posts: