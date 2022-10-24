ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified.

Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department.

The report states Hall was struck by an SUV that was traveling west down S 14th Street.

“Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier,” the report reveals.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.

No further information has been released.