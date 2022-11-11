ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The family and friends of Abilene High School (AHS) graduate and Senior Airman Isaac Hernandez gathered Friday, November 11 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. They said a final goodbye to their loved one on Veterans day.

SrA Hernandez passed away October 27th, 2022 following a motorcycle incident. The 29-year-old Airman graduated from AHS in 2012. During this time, he met his wife Sarah Myers.

“When you were in the presence of courage, in the presence of Isaac, your spine stiffened, you stood a little taller,” the service officiant said.

Honors were performed by the U.S. Air Force and included the presentation of two flags to SrA Hernandez’ wife Sarah, and daughter Emma.

“This is by far probably the hardest one I’ve ever done out of the hundreds or even thousands of funerals I’ve done, because of little Emma,” said West Texas Patriot Guard Ride Captain Denny Sivells.

Wife & daughter of SrA Isaac Hernandez being presented with folded flag

Capt. Sivells said the Guard presented Emma with a teddy bear that was dressed with a heart and band-aid pin signifying the healing and comforting community behind her.

“And what I told her was, whenever she feels down and just needs a hug. That that bear is full of love. From the veterans as a whole and especially from the West Texas Patriot Guard. And she just grabbed that little bear and squeezed it. And that, that just meant everything,” Capt. Sivells explained.

SrA Hernandez joined the United States Air Force in November 2017. Most recently, he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona. In August 2022, he was selected for promotion to Staff Sergeant.

To extend condolences or send flowers to the Hernandez family, click here to be guided to do so through Elmwood Funeral Home’s website.