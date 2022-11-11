ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jennie Robinson found a black leather pouch drenched in water, lying on the side of the curb at a gas station. Catching her eye, she picked it up and put it in her car. Now, a year later after forgetting about the pouch, she opened it and found a unique treasure inside.

“I didn’t know what it was until I ran across it again, I threw it in a drawer, and it dried out. So, I said let me see what’s in there. And I saw it and it’s a wonder I didn’t destroy the picture because this young fan deserves to be honored,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s family has ties to the military and knows how important it is for her family. She decided to start looking for the owners of the photo and pin.

“When I finally got to it, I realized its military. I don’t know the rank or anything, but this is someone’s family that needs to be recognized,” Robinson expressed.

Please reach out to KTAB/KRBC at news@ktab.tv if you have any information regarding this piece of military regalia.