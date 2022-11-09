ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Come Friday, Abilene will be celebrating Veterans Day. Here is a list of events, closures and discounts.

Abilene Closures

The City of Abilene alerted Wednesday that the majority of city offices and service centers will be closed Friday for Veterans Day.

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic

Parks & Recreation administration office

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Recreation & Senior Service centers

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police & Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services offices

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court (citations due 11/11/22 will be due 11/14/22 with no penalty)

Main & Mockingbird libraries

Customer Service Center (Utility Billing)

Trash Pick-Up:

No residential or commercial services

CityLink Transit:

Will operate all regular services and schedules.

The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Abilene Zoo will be open regular hours.

In the event of a water emergency, call: (325) 676-6000

In the event of an animal-related emergency, call: (325) 673-8331

All serious emergencies, call: 9-1-1

Events

Veterans Day Breakfast

Quail Hollow Family Housing – 5802 Kala Drive

Thursday, November 10

Beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Fall Family Picnic

Wisteria Place Retirement Living – 3401 S 32nd Street

Friday, November 11

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Military discounts

Must present Military ID or proof of service for most discounts

Bed Bath & Beyond

Who: Active duty, Veterans and spouses

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: 25% off in-store purchases

Buffalo Wild Wings

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free order of boneless wings and side of fries

Cici’s Pizza

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free adult buffet

Cotton Patch Café

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken

Cracker Barrel

Who: Veterans

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with meal

Denny’s

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11, 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

What: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast

Dunkin’ Donut

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free donut

Golden Corral

Who: All military

When: Monday, Nov. 14, 5:00 p.m. to close

What: Free meal

Great Clips

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free haircut day-of, or voucher card for another day

Hooters

Who: Veterans

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free select entrée with beverage purchase. Dine-in only

IHOP

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes

Logan’s Roadhouse

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

What: Free meal from select menu

Olive Garden

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free entrée

Outback Steakhouse

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola

Smoothie King

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free 20-ounce smoothie

Sports Clips

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free haircut

Starbucks

Who: Veterans, active duty, Reservists and spouses

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free tall hot brewed coffee

Target

Who: Veterans, active duty and family

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: 10% off total purchase, must sign up here

Texas Roadhouse

Who: Veterans

When: Friday, Nov. 11, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: Meal voucher

Torchy’s Tacos

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free taco and beverage

Walgreens

Who: Veterans, active duty and family

When: Friday, Nov. 11 through 14

What: 20% off purchase, must be a myWalgreens member

Wendy’s

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free small breakfast combo

Wienerschnitzel

Who: Veterans and active duty

When: Friday, Nov. 11

What: Free chili dog with a small fry and small Pepsi

BigCountryHomepage.com thanks our active military and Veterans for their service. Happy Veterans Day!