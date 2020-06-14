83rd annual Coleman PRCA Rodeo Parade brings the community together

COLEMAN, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday morning, the 83rd annual Coleman PRCA Rodeo Parade was held in front of the Coleman County Courthouse.

“My wife has never missed one and I haven’t either,” said Coleman resident Ted Ehrler.

Every year this tradition signals the final night of the Coleman PRCA Rodeo. Members of the community make floats, decorate their vehicles, and even ride horses around town, while people of all ages gather to see the creativity Coleman has to offer.

“The parade is just one of our long standing history’s with the 83rd annual Coleman Rodeo. It’s something the community can gather behind. Everybody in town comes out to view the parade and we have multiple entries, over 40 entries this year,” said Coleman Rodeo Association Committee Chairman Patrick Justiss.

The passion for rodeo has been passed down in Coleman for generations.

“I’ve been going to all of them. My dad rodeoed, and then I rodeoed some and we just followed it around,” said Ehrler.

For some the combination of the parade and the rodeo provides inspiration to continue the long lasting tradition.

“I love being able to come out and be a role model for all the little girls who were like me when I was their age, who look up to this girl who rides around in the shiny clothes on the pretty horse, and goes fast, and throws up dirt,” said the 83rd Coleman PRCA Rodeo Queen Haigen Hemphill.

Due to some of the recent COVID-19 related restrictions being loosened, Chairman Justiss says he is expecting about 2000 people to attend Saturday night’s rodeo.

“We were able to, after the restrictions were lifted to allow enough attendance and enough community involvement in the whole production to have it this year, and it was just a blessing to the whole Town of Coleman,” said Chairman Justiss.