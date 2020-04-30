Abilene, Wylie ISDs preparing for next school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With schools closing their doors and classes moving online for the rest of the year, there are a lot of questions surrounding the beginning of next school year. The commissioner of education spoke with Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young, and Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light to throw out some possible scenarios for next year.

“You always gotta play with the cards you’re dealt,” said Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light

There is a chance school could start on time in August, but there’s also a chance they could start and have to close down again because it is not safe yet. The schools are also ready to switch up class schedules to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

“The commissioner calls them micro-closures. Three to five days here or there depending on where your hot spots are giving you an opportunity to clean and sanitize and all those things,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

If Governor Abbott does not believe it’s safe to open up schools on time, both Abilene and Wylie are preparing to hold off any in person school activity until January 2021.

“We’re going to have to have some kids that are learning online and some that might be in the building, or maybe everybody’s online in a portion. So whichever of those cases is true, we’ve got to be ready to do that,” said Dr. Young.

With summer school around the corner, if students can’t physically go to school, online classes will be an option.

“In the same manner that we’ve done this in giving people freedom to do some of these lessons when they can. Trying to offer support, give feedback as much as we can and continue to move forward,” said Mr. Light.

In these uncertain times local schools are prepared to continue online learning for anyone who needs it, or anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable with going to school until COVID-19 goes away.

“Even if we open up full tilt in August, you would have some parents who didn’t want to send their kids to school and that would be their decision and would be OK, but we need to have an option for them to be able to continue their learning in AISD online.”