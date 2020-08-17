Abilene Animal Services Adoption Center seeing shortage in dog walkers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- During the pandemic the Abilene Animal Services Adoption Center has seen a shortage in volunteers, especially dog walkers.

“Generally if there’s no volunteers, most of the dogs are not getting out of our kennel,” said Animal Services Director Mike Bricker.

According to Bricker at any given time the shelter could have up to 100 dogs, causing the need for more dog walkers.

“Two to three isn’t enough to get the job done. I would love to have a team of 10 or 12 every single day. I think with 10 or 12 every single day we’d be able to get every single dog out at least on a 10 or 15 minute walk,” said Bricker.

Bricker says staying inside and not going on walks can have a negative impact on dog’s long term making it more difficult for them to be adopted.

“It’s like that COVID craziness. We’re stuck in a house. That’s how dogs feel, they want to be out,” said Bricker.

The Clear the Shelters initiative starts this Monday, giving animal lovers the chance to come in and adopt animals for free.

“Almost every single kennel is full. Whether it’s the cat room, or the dog kennels. There’s an animal in every cage. So it’s really important we have adopters come out, take an animal into their home, and save a life,” said Bricker.

The Clear the Shelters free adoption initiative starts Monday, August 17th, at the Abilene Animal Services Adoption Center, and will go on throughout the week until Saturday, August 22nd.