Abilene auto shop adjusts to long wait times for delivery of car parts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- During the pandemic manufacturing and shipping have seen significant delays for industries across the board, including the automobile industry.

“Because of the parts being delayed, we cannot do as much progress as we would like to,” said Proctor Automotive Auto-Technician Lupe Cardona.

With car parts being manufactured at a slower rate, and shipping delays becoming the new normal, local auto shops like Proctor Automotive in Abilene, have not been able to return cars to their owners as fast as they usually would.

“We’ve had certain parts that we’ve been on back order with for 6-7 weeks, and maybe even longer, because I haven’t just kept record of it, but I know it’s been a pain in the backside,” said Proctor Automotive Owner Jimmy Campbell.

The longer car parts take to arrive, the longer it takes for people to get their cars fixed. Auto Technician Lupe Cardona says these delays make it more difficult for him to work on cars the way he is accustomed to.

“We have to tell some people, that you need to wait until next week, because we’re waiting on parts for these cars. We need to get these in and out first, before we can schedule you in,” said Cardona.

Campbell says the pandemic’s impact on the production of car parts has created more problems than he initially thought.

“We’re having a lot of brand new parts that aren’t to the quality of what we were used to getting,” said Cardona.

While the pandemic continues to test the patients of people all over the world, Campbell hopes the continued distribution of vaccines around the country will help factories that make car parts get back on track.

“I guess we all just have to have a little more patients right now. We have noticed it not only with just car parts and what we’re doing, but everything that we’re using and needing as well in our lives at home,” said Campbell.

In an effort to protect their customers and themselves, Proctor Automotive employees sanitize every car that comes into their shop.