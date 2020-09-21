Abilene bar struggles to make ends meet as bars remain closed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This week Governor Abbott gave most businesses the green light to increase their max capacity to 75%, if their hospital district maintains fewer than 15% COVID hospitalizations. However, bars are not associated with this change, and still have to remain closed.

“We’re not asking for a handout. We just want to go to work,” said Manager of MC Sports Bar and Taqueria Levi Sims.

The pandemic has taken a toll on bars across the Big Country, like MC Sports Bar and Taqueria, an Abilene bar that has been closed for over six months.

“When we opened the second time we didn’t have nearly, not even close to as much business as we did before. Now granted we were supposed to open at 50%, we didn’t even have 10% to 15% of what we normally do,” said Sims.

Sims says everyone who works at MC Sports Bar are like family. Without the ability to work and earn tips it has been difficult for Sims and her bartenders to make ends meet.

“I work two days, I can pay my rent. I work another day, I can pay my water bill. I work another day, I can pay my gas bill,” said Sims.

Sims says during the pandemic supporting her six kids has been challenging to say the least.

“I have three kids that are working in the kitchen. That’s four people, not including by bartenders that were completely just displaced,” said Sims.

Owner of MC Sports Bar and Taqueria Hector Carmona says, after being shut down for over six months he has a serious fear of bankruptcy.



“This is our baby. Hector built this from the ground up. This is his baby, and with me helping him out as much as I can, this is my baby. I’ve poured my blood sweat and tears into this place,” said Sims.