Abilene business provides COVID Care Kits to employees

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- With the holiday season upon us, the Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company provided many of its employees a COVID-19 Care Kit.

“It’s incredible to know that someone that we work for cares so much about us that he would provide this for us,” said Customer Affairs Supervisor Mary Beth Hensley.

The COVID-19 Care Kit is filled with vitamins and supplements. Employees needed a prescription to receive one of these kits.

“Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Melatonin, Quercetin, N-Acetyl-Cysteine. All of these different vitamins play an active role in helping with your immune system,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Flores.

On-site Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Flores says focusing on strengthening ones immune system can help protect the body from infections.

“Once your immune system suffers, your immunity goes down, that opens doors for infections to occur and viruses, opportunistic viruses such as COVID. So I think the key to this is to stay healthy with your vitamins and supplements, get plenty of rest, and take care of yourself, and monitor your symptoms,” said Flores.

Employees say they are thrilled with the benefits of having access to a medical professional at their workplace.

“Trying to comb through and get everything you need and you’re gonna miss something, but they did the research, and they not only did the research, they went as far as to get it put together for us and hand deliver it to our desks,” said Hensley.

“To be able to just go down the hall to our wellness center to be checked out was an incredible benefit,” said Vice President of Sales Operations Drew Seale.

Flores says the COVID Care Kits have the potential to create a safer work environment, and even help limit the spread of virus throughout the Abilene community.

“Hopefully this will cut down the spread of the virus for the community as well, not only our company. We care about Abilene, and so we feel like we wanted to be proactive and not reactive,” said Flores.



According to the FDLIC the COVID Care Kits were delivered on Friday morning, and they distributed 150 of them to their employees.