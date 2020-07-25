Abilene company transitioning away from fossil fuels turns to solar power

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This week Directors Investment Group, Inc. started capitalizing on the West Texas sun by making the jump to run their Abilene facility 100% on solar energy.

“We can do a better job of taking care of our world as it is,” said Directors Investment Group Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Stewart.

The idea of protecting cars in their new parking area turned into an opportunity for this Abilene business to place solar panels on top of car ports and transition away from fossil fuels.

“There’s lots of good ideas out there, so if we can be an example of something new that other businesses can benefit from, all the better, regardless if they’re here, statewide, or nationwide,” said Stewart.

According to Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Addison Templeton, the use of solar energy has become more prevalent in our society over the past several years, making the price of solar panels more affordable.

“It used to be really high, but it continues to come down so it made sense from a financial perspective, but it also made sense from differing us from other companies as we look to recruit,” said Templeton.

Stewart and Templeton say they take pride in creating a positive working environment for their employees and transitioning to solar can help with that.

“We have a strategic objective to be a great place to work, and so this was just another initiative or feature benefit that we could add that our employees will be proud to be able to work here,” said Templeton.

Templeton says due to the West Texas weather, each year the solar panels will produce more energy than they will need to run their facility, so there will be energy left over to fuel endless possibilities.

“Who knows what advantages may come of this, to capture the solar power, who knows what that might free up for the future or what that might mean for the future of Abilene or the Big Country?” said Stewart.

Templeton says they expect a return on their investment in 8-10 years, and is excited to see what their transition away from fossil fuels means for their business and the Big Country.