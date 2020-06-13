Abilene Eye Institute contest winner undergoes LASIK eye surgery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At the beginning of the year, the Abilene Eye Institute held a contest to give one lucky winner free LASIK eye surgery. On Friday afternoon, contest winner Mitchell Hunter was finally able to undergo the procedure.

“Let’s try it out and maybe I’ll get lucky, and by the grace of God I did,” said Mitchell Hunter.

Mitchell Hunter is a welder, and in his line of work his vision needs to be as clear as possible whenever he operates heavy machinery.

“Half the times I go to cut something I actually have to do this, and try to see my line I have to cut, and I end up normally putting my face right there near the flames to see. This is a major blessing for me honestly, it’s a big game changer,” said Mitchell Hunter.

While having LASIK eye surgery was necessary for work, the surgery could not have been at a better time, because Mitchell Hunter is getting married in September.

“It’s really exciting. He keeps talking about it, how this is like the best wedding gift that we can get. I can already picture him down there, right now not having to squint or like take his glasses off, because I’m pretty sure he’s going to cry,” said Mitchell Hunter’s fiancée Breanna Marin.

According to Dr. Rocky McAdams, LASIK eye surgery has been quite common in the United States over the past 20-plus years.

“Instead of using glasses or contacts to change the way the light comes in the eye, we use lasers to reshape it to help it focus, in more of a natural way,” said Abilene Eye Institute Ophthalmologist, Rocky McAdams M.D.

Mitchell says he can not wait to see how this surgery changes his life for the better.

“I can’t tell you like how glowing all the staff is to be able to do that for him and his fiancée,” said Dr. McAdams.

“This is a great opportunity, I think any person that gets this opportunity to fix their eyes, they should take it. It’s a blessing, it really is,” said Mitchell Hunter.

More information on LASIK eye surgery from the Abilene Eye Institute can be found here.