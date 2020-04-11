Abilene family hosts the Easter Seek and Find scavenger hunt

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Easter’s right around the corner and with COVID-19 putting a damper on plans, this year might be a little different. A local family created Abilene’s Easter Seek and Find scavenger hunt, an event for the entire community to enjoy.

“It’s gonna be pretty cool because we’ve just been at home, so much that it’s just like, I need to go somewhere right this second,” said Abilene resident Layla Smith.

Abilene’s Easter Seek and Find scavenger hunt is designed to give Abilene a safe and fun way to enjoy Easter weekend.

“Churches aren’t open, and so I just started thinking, what can we do that is fun, it still kinda shares the Easter story, and still involves our community, but can also be a way that we can still follow the social distancing guidelines and be safe,” said Abilene resident Taryn Smith.

Families can travel around the city, solve riddles, participate in fun activities, and educate themselves on the holiday, all without getting out of their cars.

“I know there’s several of us that are timing our scavenger hunt to go at the same time, so that we see each other along the way. So that we can wave at each other from our cars, and that we can honk and be silly,” said Abilene resident Seth Pietsek.

It’s a Smith family tradition to do scavenger hunts, and because of COVID-19, they thought it was important to bring the fun to the entire community.

“My dad did it with us as a family just on their land at their houses, and the clues, you know obviously it was a lot different than getting in the car,” said Abilene resident Caleb Smith.

This event brings Abilene together, while keeping everyone safe. “Stay safe by staying in the car, and just have fun with your family,” said Layla.

The event starts Saturday morning and goes all the way through Sunday evening. To find the first riddle, go on Abilene’s Easter Seek and Find public event page on Facebook.