Abilene health official talks importance of social distancing, other COVID-19 issues

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After a nearly 42% increase in COVID-19 cases was reported in Abilene Friday, city leaders are asking citizens to keep practice social distancing.

Director of Health Services, Annette Lerma spoke to City of Abilene Communications Director Mari Cockerell on Friday to answer some questions about COVID-19 in the Key City and discuss the importance of maintaining social distance guidelines regardless of what’s happening across the rest of the country.

To see the full Q&A, watch the embedded video below: