Abilene hosts annual Big Country Veterans Day Parade

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday morning, members of the Abilene community gathered in downtown Abilene for the annual Big Country Veterans Day Parade.

“I think this means a whole lot to the veterans, that we get this recognition for our time served. We spend all these years, we give it all we can, and it’s nice that the community can give back and recognize that,” said veteran and parade organizer Victor Bruns.

Veterans traveled from all over the state of Texas to join in on the celebration. Bruns says he is hoping next year more veterans will be able to participate.

“We had a lot of participants that had to play it safe and stay home. Hopefully we’ll have a better plan and we’ll have COVID under control next year, and hopefully we’ll have a parade twice the size next year,” said Bruns.

Director of Taylor County Veterans Services Bryan Massey says organizing this parade gave him the chance to salute these veterans in a way they will never forget.

“This is the best job in the world because I get to serve veterans. All those guys that came before me. All those guys that are coming after me. The ones that came before me were my heroes when I was a kid, and now I get to give back,” said Massey.

Families in attendance, and even those who helped run the parade used this opportunity to emphasis the toll being a part of a military family has on everybody involved.

“My husband served in the Texas Army National Guard for over 23-years. I’m so proud of what he’s done for this country. I couldn’t be prouder. As a wife and also as an American,” said Taylor County Veterans Services’ Lisa Burns.