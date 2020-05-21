Abilene ISD announces possible changes to summer school, in-person graduations during weekly update

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In his weekly press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young addressed changes for the summer and possible plans for next school year. Some of these changes could impact the possibility of in-person graduations and summer school.

“It doesn’t feel like it, but this is the last week of school,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

While this school year is almost over, to prepare for next school year AISD has been working to hire teachers and other staff positions.

“We’ve got lots of great candidates. Our HR folks are doing a wonderful job of keeping things going from home in most cases, but it’s always a challenge just to find exactly the right folks to work with out kids in time for school to start,” said Dr. Young.

This week students are returning Chromebooks and other school materials. With summer school less than a month away, it’s a quick turnaround to get these resources ready for the students who need them.

“We will associate with summer school and turn things around and check some out, but we do have just some inventory and maintenance things that we need to do with those to get ready for next school year,” said Dr. Young.

With the summer school guidelines going into effect, Dr. Young said he wants to make sure those who are invited to summer school feel comfortable participating.

“While we think in person is the best option, we know that there are some that might rather do it online and we’ll be able to support them, and there are some that might take us up on the paper, pencil, but we just don’t know what that distribution is yet,” said Dr. Young.

To adhere to the Texas Education Agency’s health guidelines, if AISD holds in person graduations in July, only five people from a household can sit together. Dr. Young says an idea AISD has been thinking about could make the process a little easier.

“You still have to have a way to, in an organized fashion get them all from the parking lot to that reserved seat, but they would at least know where they were going and we would have some idea of what the crowd numbers,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says the idea of having online ticket reservations for the in person graduations is still a work in progress and not solidified yet. More information will be released as the situation evolves.