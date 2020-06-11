Abilene ISD COVID-19 community survey phase one results

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- On Wednesday afternoon, Abilene ISD released the results of their public survey, designed to find out how parents and staff feel about coming back to school in the fall.

“I don’t want anybody to be in a situation that they don’t feel safe being in,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

According to Dr. Young, more than 2,500 parents responded to this survey, and 27% of them said, they do not feel comfortable sending their kids back to school until the pandemic is over.

“We’re viewing this first survey as a pretest. It’s our initial run of the data. It’s what people think in early to mid-June, 2020,” said Dr. Young.

Out of over 1,200 teachers and staff who responded, 10% of them said they do not feel comfortable coming back yet either.

“It’s just as important for our employees to know and understand and be comfortable with that plan,” said Dr. Young.

Abilene ISD has created a stakeholder committee of city officials, health professionals, school representatives, and parents to address safety suggestions, provided by those who completed the survey.

“We will take the recommendations from this committee and finish out our plan for, okay this is what school will look like in August,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says community involvement is a major part of making everyone feel safe heading into next school year.

“Doing this this way is a ton of work, but we want our community’s voice to be heard, and we appreciate helping in phase one of submitting all this data for us,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young the stakeholder committee will have its first of three scheduled meetings on Thursday. The second survey is expected to be available to the public before the end of July.