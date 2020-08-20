Abilene ISD details football safety, ticketing policies for Shotwell Stadium

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nothing quite speaks to the heart of Texans like high school football, and because of the pandemic, Friday nights will look a little different this year.

“You cannot enter the stadium without wearing a mask,” said Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Executive Director of Athletics Phil Blue.

Shotwell Stadium has a total of 15,047 seats, and in order to abide by UIL safety protocols, this football season AISD will only be able to sell tickets for a little over 5,000 of those seats.

“The stadium seating will be designated. The seats that have a little yellow X on them are seats you can’t sit on,” said Blue.

Blue says all high school students will have to provide their school issued student IDs, and there is a new policy regarding younger students as well.

“Our elementary and our middle school students must be accompanied by a parent that has a ticket to gain entry into the stadium,” said Blue.

According to AISD, all tickets are general admission and there will be no reserved seating or season tickets this year. So teachers and other district employees will have to secure their tickets ahead of time.

“The teachers or staff in AISD that have a badge will need to come either to 1 AISD or to the Abilene High or Cooper campus, show their badge, and get their ticket,” said AISD’s Lance Fleming.

Blue says upon entry, everyone will have to answer health screening questions and AISD will provide regular reminders about the safety protocol along the way.

“We will be making public address announcements throughout the game, probably at every change in possession, about masks and about sitting in the seats that are designated as seating,” said Blue.

Fans who are not able to get tickets for games or are not in attendance for health reasons, can watch the games live on the AISD Facebook page throughout the season.