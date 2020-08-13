Abilene ISD making changes to GPA calculations due to short spring semester

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – To add to the long list of alterations the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) plans to make for this school year, they have now announced changes to their grading policy.

“I would go to school, even though I have asthma, as long as I know I have an inhaler that can just back me up whenever I need it, and stay cautious with masks and prepare with sanitizer,” said Cooper High School Junior Jon Robertson.

While preparing to go back to school, Robertson is thinking about his asthma, and while he might not be thinking about how the pandemic will impact the way his grade point average will be calculated, AISD is.

“We took some action to alter our EIC Board policy, which is where the credit and grading, weighting grading lives,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David young.

Dr. Young says these changes are necessary, because to finish out last school year AISD did not calculate grades, but students earned credit for the courses they completed.

“There’s going to be a bubble for three years: last year’s freshman, sophomores, and juniors who also don’t have grades that count towards grade point average for last spring, and so we just tweaked our formula to account for that,” said Dr. Young.

Some school districts have gotten rid of the grade point average system, and on Wednesday Dr. Young took the time to discuss the stress of maintaining a high grade point average.

“What it does to the student, to think about, ‘What’s my grade point average? What does it need to be? How does this grade relate to that?’ It’s not healthy,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says the grading policy changes are for all current students, including incoming freshmen.