Abilene ISD to give teachers the option to teach exclusively online this spring

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- With the failure rate of students learning in person and remotely on the rise this school year, starting after Christmas break Abilene ISD plans to give teachers the option to teach exclusively online.

“Let’s say I’m a third grade remote teacher. I’m going to have 22 remote students. They are my sole responsibility. I’m going to be looking at them on Zoom all the time, not distracted by in-person kids in front of me,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

Teachers have had their hands full with creating multiple lesson plans, and teaching students both in person and online at same time. Making it difficult for many teachers to create personal connections with their students.

“A nice byproduct of fixing this is that our teachers who are struggling just to keep their head above water with everything that they’re doing for kids, are going to have the opportunity to only do one or the other,” said Dr. Young.

According Dr. Young lowering the workload for teachers has the potential to reduce the increasing failure rate of students, whether they are attending school in person or online.

“I think one of the reasons our in person failure rate is higher than it normally is, is because teachers are pulled in two directions and they don’t feel like they’re doing a great job at either one.”

Dr. Young says he hopes changing the style of remote learning will help create a solid foundation for remote teachers and their students.

“We’re going to need to be clear with parents that your child’s teacher is more than likely going to change, and it may not even be a teacher from their current home campus.”

According to Dr. Young parents will have the opportunity to register their kids for the new form of remote learning before Christmas break. The changes will be in effect on January 5th, the start of the spring semester.