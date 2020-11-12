Abilene ISD to offer on-campus COVID-19 tests

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With help from the Texas Education Agency and other state-run organizations, shortly after Thanksgiving Abilene ISD will have the ability to test its faculty, staff, and students for COVID-19. These tests will be optional. If students want to be tested, their parents have to give their approval.

“They will have the option, instead of having to stay home or having to go to their own doctor to get a test and an alternate diagnosis, for us to provide that testing on the campus,” said Abilene ISD Associate Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Villanueva.

In about three weeks, Abilene ISD will receive a shipment of over 5,000 rapid response COVID-19 tests. These tests are capable of providing results within 15 minutes.

“Those will be resupplied as needed every month. In other words, if we use all 5,000 each month, we can be resupplied the following month with another 5,000,” said Dr. Villanueva.

According to Dr. Villanueva there are three phases to introducing this testing program.

First, faculty and staff showing symptoms will have the opportunity to get tested.

Second, students showing symptoms will get the chance to be tested.

Third, employees who think they might have been exposed to the virus will be able to be tested.

“I’m hopeful that it will have a positive impact on us. I think the way we will use it may evolve as we get more comfortable with it,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

After going through all the initial phases, Dr. Villanueva says the plan is to have tests available on all of Abilene ISD’s campuses.

“We would want to have more testing sites that distribute the load throughout the district, and make it more accessible for our teachers and our students,” said Dr. Villanueva.

Dr. Villanueva says Abilene ISD officials are discussing the possibility of having a drive through testing option to limit the number of people going into the nurses office to get tested.