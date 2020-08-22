Abilene ISD to keep families informed when a positive case is detected

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- For the first time since shutting down in March, Abilene ISD will be opening its doors on Monday to students and faculty. On Friday, Superintendent Dr. David Young discussed the plan the district has to inform families when a positive case is detected.

“Collaboration between our campus staff, district staff, and health department, and medical advisors is key,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, if a positive case is confirmed AISD will use contact tracing to identify and inform all possible students involved, and their families. Dr. Young also says it is important to keep parents in the loop.

“If that notification of a positive test comes in right at the end of the school day, or even after the school day, where we couldn’t send a letter home until the next day, we still want parents to know before they send their child to school the next day. That’s really why we’re doing the phone call or the email because we’ll do that, that day,” said Dr. Young.

When it comes to reporting positive cases, Dr. Young says Abilene ISD is waiting for guidance from the state to avoid conflicts and the possibility of over reporting.

“We do feel like the state is going to standardize the reporting of that, and so we’re not going to begin our aggregate reporting until we have those guidelines from TEA,” said Dr. Young.

To limit a possible spread of the virus, AISD has protocol in place to address students, faculty, and staff showing symptoms.

“We’ll isolate them. We’ll get them connected with the appropriate resource. They can take their child to their doctor, and that individual may order a test or not,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says anyone who was in close contact with the person who tested positive, will be informed after the tracing process is complete, before the rest of the district is contacted.

“You would know if you’re directly impacted by this because we would’ve contacted you individually, because we just don’t want to freak people out when they get a letter out of the blue,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young Abilene ISD plans to report all positive cases directly to the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District.