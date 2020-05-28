Abilene ISD to use survey to create safe learning environment for this fall

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC )- According to a recent USA-Today article, one in five teachers polled had serious reservations about returning to school in the fall, even if classrooms are reopened. Abilene ISD plans to use a new survey to find out what the community wants the school district to do moving forward.

During his weekly press briefing, Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young, discussed the importance of making students, parents, teachers, and other staff members, feel comfortable coming back for in-person classes this fall.

“I want to hear every idea. Whether it’s a good idea, a bad idea, or somewhere in-between. We want to give everyone the opportunity to say, hey this is what I think you ought to do,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, until next Friday, June 5, the community will have the opportunity to share their suggestions for creating a safe learning environment using a new survey.

“Use this survey as kind of a pretest, and then we’re going to go through the process of making our safety recommendations as an administration to our board of trusties about what opening school needs to look like in August,” said Dr. Young.

Over the past couple of years Abilene ISD has been adding more school psychologists, counselors, and social workers to their staff, in an effort to help those in need.

“It’s not just Math, Science, English and Social Studies. It is meeting them where they are from a academic stand point, a physical stand point, and a mental health stand point, and helping them get where they need to go,” said Dr. Young.

Even though the school year is over, Dr. Young says these specialized educators will have a role to play this summer.

“Working with students during summer school from a mentoring stand point and that would be a new thing that, I don’t know whether that would’ve happened or not, were we not in this strange period,” said Dr. Young.

The survey will be posted Thursday on AISD’s website.