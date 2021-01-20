Abilene ISD to use safe field trips and educational activities to provide sense of normalcy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During a time that has been anything but normal, Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says this spring the district is planning field trips and educational activities to bring a sense of normalcy back to school.

“We’re trying to find a way to give our students as normal an experience as possible,” said Dr. Young.



Over the next several months, Abilene ISD will be working closely with city officials and other agencies in the Key City to find a way to hold these activities while still following the public health guidelines.

“When we don’t get to do things like field trips or activities, and concerts and things like that, there’s a cost to that in the student experience and the student growth,” said Dr. Young.



Dr. Young says school is about more than just homework and tests, and what students do outside of the classroom plays a major role in shaping their futures.

“If you don’t think kids learn just as much from participating in an extracurricular activity, or going on a field trip as they might sitting in a classroom, you would be sorely mistaken. So it is critical that we be able to do these things,” said Dr. Young.



One of the activities on the schedule for this spring is the annual Safety City training for 3rd graders around the district.

“They learn fire evacuation and other safety practices that are important,” said Dr. Young.



Last year this educational activity was canceled, so now there are two classes that need to do the training.

“At some point the theoretical has to meet the practical, and we just couldn’t pull that off this fall and be 100% sure from a safety and security standpoint,” said Dr. Young.



The district is working on holding safe events for the graduating seniors to make sure they get the most out of their final year.

“Prom, Senior Awards Ceremony, Top 25, all of those things. We’re just working through to support our kids having an authentic, but safe experience at AISD,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, when these trips and activities are solidified, students learning remotely will have the opportunity to participate in person if they choose to do so.