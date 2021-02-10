Abilene ISD working alongside Hendrick Health to turn school facilities into vaccination sites

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- To combat the pandemic Abilene ISD is volunteering to work with Hendrick Health by using school buildings as a vaccination sites.

“The vaccination center will be at Mann Middle School, and Hendrick is going to provide 1,000 vaccinations to the Abilene community for people 18 and older. That won’t require registration,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

According to Dr. Young the Pfizer vaccines provided by Hendrick Health will be free, they will be given out on a first come first serve basis, and people do not have to qualify for groups 1A or 1B to receive them.

Mann Middle School was selected as the first vaccination site because of recent renovations to one of its buildings.

“We have new band halls that are kind of exterior to the rest of the building. They have great contained entrances and exits, and practice rooms,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says it is important to make sure people who want the vaccine have the opportunity to get it.

“We’ll try to do it before the typical work day starts, and even extend into the evening if their are vaccines left, to just make it easier for working families,” said Dr. Young.

As of now the plan is for people to receive the second dose of the vaccine at the same location they receive the first dose.

Dr. Young says if this major operation works out, there is a good chance it will not be a one-time thing.

“They would like for us to do this as many times as is valuable to our community, and the first time we’re going to do it at Mann Middle School, and it may be that we’re doing one at a different geographic section of town the next time,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says Abilene ISD’s ability to have constant communication with families could be a useful tool in getting everyone the vaccine.

The date and time for vaccinations at Mann Middle School have not been solidified yet.