Abilene nonprofit dealing with statewide funding loss

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As the pandemic continues, the loss of funding statewide is making it increasingly more difficult for nonprofits to stay afloat.

“It really can set them back a lot in their recovery and their healing. Particularly with kids,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Clinical Director Monica Reid.

The Regional Victim Crisis Center has seen its share of troubles over the past several months. Now the RVCC is losing 25% of their annual grant from Taylor County.

“That percentage of funding we will not receive would’ve covered 75 weeks, almost a year and a half of care for a client, and it’s just gone,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Executive Director Janey Wawerna.

This loss in funding is making it more difficult for the RVCC to give their clients the assistance they need, while they are waiting longer than usual for their trial dates.

“Manage that anxiety number one, and then also know they’re safe and have support and all the practical things to prepare for that. So disruption, delay in those proceedings. Cancellations are usually pretty disruptive,” said Reid.

“Sometimes the delay can be for a very good reason. They’re building a stronger case to help them, but the delays caused by things like COVID, that puts everyone in just an uncertain space,” said Wawerna.

Reid says if a case is going to trial, the RVCC usually tells their clients the entire process might take up to two-years. During the pandemic that wait is much longer.

“It depends on the investigation part. So you can see anywhere from the time a crime occurred for it taking up to two years, to taking you know, a year and a half to two years, to taking three to three and a half years,” said Reid.

According to Wawerna during these tough times many of the other crisis centers across the state of Texas have long waiting lists. Wawerna says she is proud the RVCC does not have a waiting list, and she never wants to see the day they do.

“We never want to turn a survivor of a crime away because the funding’s not there. For us to do that, that means the personnel’s not there,” said Wawerna.

Despite staffing concerns, the RVCC is continuing to take in new clients and serve victims in the Abilene community.