Abilene organization holds weeklong prayer event to help fight human trafficking

ABILENE. Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and with help from the Governor’s Office one Abilene non-profit held a week of prayer to help put an end to human trafficking. The weeklong prayer concluded on Sunday outside the Taylor County Courthouse.

“Many victims don’t know how, or what to say to reach out. Somebody has got to give them a voice,” said human trafficking survivor Sabra Campbell.



Governor Abbott’s GRACE Initiative, or otherwise known as the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation, Gave Beyond Trafficking the opportunity to host this event.

“Every day this week, we’ve been hosting online prayer Zoom meetings, and they’ve been great. Every day it’s been a different pastor from around the Big Country,” said Beyond Trafficking Founder and Executive Director Stephanie Andrade-Rocha.



Last year the prayer was held one day, and Andrade-Rocha says Beyond Trafficking is thankful for the support and dedication from the Governor’s Office.

“Every day had a different prayer topic that each person was covering. Our leadership in Texas stands behind us in this combat against human trafficking,” said Andrade-Rocha.

Concerned citizens, local pastors, and some survivors took the time to speak about the horrific nature of human trafficking, and what can be done to help victims in their time of need.

“We may be wearing these (masks) and we are covered, yes, but we are not silent. Somebody’s got to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves, and that’s what I’m here for,” said Campbell.



Using her faith, Campbell has traveled all over the country telling her story as a survivor of human trafficking, in hopes of raising awareness of how these tragic events can and do happen in places like Abilene.

“We barely scratched the surface. If there’s one more child out there trapped, just one, then that’s one too many, and we must continue to fight this evil the way he calls us to fight it,” said Campbell.