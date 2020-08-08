Abilene parents choosing between in person or remote learning as survey deadline approaches

ABILENE, Texas. (KTAB/KRBC)-The deadline for Abilene ISD’s parent survey is Friday at midnight. This survey will tell Abilene ISD how many students will be going to school in person, and how many will be participating in remote learning this school year.

There is a lot parents have to think about when deciding whether or not to send their children to school this year, and it is even more complicated for children dealing with preexisting health conditions. This Abilene resident fears for the life of her 4-year old nephew going into kindergarten.

“Especially with some of the symptoms not being able to breathe, his lungs, it’s hard enough for him to breathe as it is so he has to take breathing treatments, and if he gets that, not being able to breathe that’s just really harsh on his lungs, and he could die,” said Hailey.

Brittany Shaw, a mother of two, plans to have her 10-year old son go to school in person, and says this decision needs to be made on family by family basis.

“We just make the best decisions for our own family. It’s a personal decision. It really is,” said Shaw.

Shaw says having students in an academic environment is important for structure, and she took the health of her family members into account when making the decision, including her 5-month old baby.

“That’s why I started on my survey, I said he’s going to school, and he’s going to school because he’s ready, I’m ready, the family’s ready, and we’re not going to live in fear,” said Shaw.

According to Abilene ISD, as of noon on Friday, 45% of students in the district are still unaccounted for, leaving many families to complete the survey last minute.

“He wants to go make friends and go and do things, but he you know he can’t because we’re so worried about the coronavirus, and how they’re going to be able to keep that out of their schools. But he can’t go and have fun or can’t go and actually be around other kids because we’re just really worried about him,” said Hailey.

According to Abilene ISD there is a possibility they could push back the deadline, but an alternative date has not been solidified yet.