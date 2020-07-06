Abilene Preservation League hosts its first Mid-Century Modern Scavenger Hunt

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Abilene is filled with a great deal of history, but not everyone knows where to look for it or what it means. Over the past month the Abilene Preservation League held a scavenger hunt to educate people on the importance of mid-century modern architecture in Abilene.

“We wanted to highlight some of the buildings that helped shape Abilene in the 1940s-1970s,” said Abilene Preservation League Board of Trustees President Josh Black.

The Abilene Preservation League specializes in restoring historic buildings and monuments in the Key City, as well as educating people of the stories behind the structures they see every day.

“It was a great way to get kids active this summer and through most of the spring, and ours was a great opportunity to present a new form of architecture,” said Black.

According to the Abilene Preservation League this scavenger hunt was originally schedule for March and it had a different format, but the pandemic forced the nonprofit to adjust.

“Because of COVID restrictions we had to keep it on a virtual basis. Any participant can simply scan in the code to get the first clue,” said Black.

“Having the QR codes you don’t actually have to actually touch anything, you can just go out using your own phone,” said Abilene Preservation League Associate Development Director Morgan Paschal.

Those who submitted their answers early and accurately are eligible for prizes donated by local businesses.

“Vagabond Pizza donated gift cards, along with the local Monks Coffee Shop, and Dunkin’ Donuts,” said Paschal.

Josh Black says this scavenger hunt aimed to motivate participants of all ages to take a deeper look at their surroundings.

“There are many hidden treasures in Abilene. There’s a lot of architectural detail that’s passed in a car. To be able to take the time for this hunt should give people a better perspective of our past and where we’ll be going in the future,” said Black.

The 2020 Mid-Century Modern Scavenger Hunt started on June 8th, and ended on Sunday, July 5th. You can find more information about the Abilene Preservation League and this scavenger hunt here.