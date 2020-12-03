Abilene Regional Airport master plan heading to city council for approval

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During Wednesday’s airport development meeting, the board approved presenting the Airport Master Plan to Abilene City Council.

“You have to have a plan. You have to know how you’re going to grow, and that’s what a master plan does,” said Abilene Director of Transportation Services Don Green.

Over the past four years, Abilene Regional Airport has been working on a detailed outline of improvements the airport would like to make over the next 20 years.

“Using forecast data that the FAA provides and also based on data here, but a lot of it is about the physical development of the airport,” said Green.

Green says the plan will cost roughly $172 million with both public and private contributions. On top of fixing the taxiway, the runway and adding hangars, commercial development is major part of this plan.

“We can have aeronautical or aviation based activity on the airport, but also non-aeronautical air based activities,” said Green.

According to Green the addition of SkyWest Airlines has already shown positive signs of growth for the airport. He says the new airline has the potential to expand the influence of the airport moving forward.

“The top destinations for people flying SkyWest, only three matched up with American’s destination. So that means when United came in here, they’ve opened up new markets,” said Green.

The airport master plan is designed to help the airport develop as the usage and demand for the airport increases.

“We want to be the airport of choice for those in our market area whether their Abilene residents, or residents of counties and communities outside of Abilene,” said Green.

The master plan will be presented to Abilene City Council on Dec. 17.