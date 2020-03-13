Abilene Regional Airport prepares for Coronavirus

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- Even with the cancellation of March Madness, Disneyland closing, and travel limitations to numerous countries around the world, people are still on the move.

While different regions around the United States are responding to the coronavirus outbreak in their own ways, one Texan is ready for the battle against the virus taking the world by storm.

“I was one of the people who contracted Swine Flu, one of the few I suppose, and it did nearly kill me,” said business traveler David Prichard.

Heightened sensitivity to the Coronavirus has raised concerns that highly populated areas, like airports, are more dangerous.

“Because it is a so easily spreadable disease, something that no one’s immune to, I do think it’s the responsibility of people to be more careful. If you think you have the disease you should stay indoors,” said Prichard.

Thousands of people travel through Abilene Regional Airport each year, and because of that it’s important now more than ever for these public areas to be as clean as possible.

“We always have communicable diseases coming through the terminals. So just colds, flus, that kind of thing, so we’re always sanitizing the airport,” said Abilene’s Director of Transportation Services Don Green.

While Abilene’s forms of public transit have been following their standard flu prevention guidelines, the Center for Disease Control has reached out to spread awareness of the coronavirus.

“We recently received, within the last day actually, some posters from the Center for Disease Control, that we’ve posted throughout the terminal, that just advises people to be a little bit more conscious of personal space,” said Green.

Washing your hands is important, but having access to other helpful tools like hand sanitizer, could help keep the virus away as well. To help fight the Coronavirus outbreak, airports and other public areas are making sure they have enough hand sanitizer for anyone who needs it. “When I checked into my flight on Tuesday, it seemed like there was a couple of bottles at the check-in desk, and again at the desk right before you go into the gate-check area. It seems like there’s been a lot more hand sanitizer in readily available areas,” business traveler DJ Blakemore.