Abilene residents renew faith on Ash Wednesday

ABILENE, TX, (KTAB/KRBC) – Ash Wednesday is special for Catholics all around the world, because it signifies to beginning of Lent. Focusing on prayer, wearing ash on their foreheads, and fasting are ways Catholics renew their faith in God.

“This season is a beautiful season for everybody, every child of God, and all of us are children of God. You know, everybody to come back to God and embrace Him because He’s open and He’s ready to forgive”, said Father Isidore Ochiabuto of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Ash Wednesday is an opportunity for Catholics to take a deeper look at themselves regardless of what’s going on around them.

“We’re distracted by so many things and we don’t stop to really see and think about what is it that I need to do, or what is it that I’m not doing, or that I’m doing wrong”, said RCIA Coordinator John Ford.

While ash Wednesday is a great day for self care and awareness, it’s also a perfect time to help those who aren’t as fortunate.

“I will now concentrate more on thinking about God and thinking about my family, taking care of people, and think about those that we help. You know we do not just keep away from sin, but we use the time to help people, help the needy especially”, said Father Ochiabuto.

Religion provides a guiding light to many, and today helps people remember why having faith is so important. “Without the faith you will be nowhere. So you have to get closer to God and repent”, said church member Rosalinda Aguero.

Catholic churches in Abilene and around the world are using this day of fasting and repentance leading to Easter Sunday.