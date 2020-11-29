Abilene Shoppers buy local on Small Business Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Small Business Saturday is a day for people in the Abilene community to place an emphasis on supporting the local economy.

“We think it’s important for these people to be here. We like coming to this store. We like supporting this store,” said Abilene resident Dianna Freeman.

The pandemic has taken a toll on small businesses around the Big Country regardless of how long they have been in business.

“2020 is certainly a challenging year. Probably the toughest year we’ve had since we’ve been in business, and we’ve been in business for 16-years,” said Texas Star Trading Co. Co-Owner Glenn Dromgoole.

Glenn Dromgoole says the lack of travel during the pandemic is one reason why he has been looking forward to Small Business Saturday and Christmas time.



“A lot of our sales are related to tourism, but at Christmas and the holiday season it’s mostly local,” said Glenn Dromgoole.

Co-Owner Carol Dromgoole says the holiday season is usually their busiest time of the year, but this year might be a little different with less foot traffic.

“I think our sales will definitely be down somewhat but our online sales, we have a website, and our online sales have increased,” said Carol Dromgoole.

While online orders have been on the rise in recent months, the Dromgoole’s said they sold more of something they did not expect to.

“We sold a lot of jigsaw puzzles during the pandemic because people couldn’t find them anywhere else,” said Glenn Dromgoole.

Freedman said she likes supporting small businesses like Texas Star Trading Co. because they provide a family atmosphere.

“We specifically came here and we’re going to another small business downtown. We were looking for Texas stuff to send to our California kids hoping they’ll come home for Christmas maybe, and to our Austin kids,” said Freeman.

“It’s a more intimate shopping experience, and we hope friendlier and we just enjoy seeing our old friends,” said Carol Dromgoole.