Abilene Wild Hair Disc Golf Tournament adapts to COVID-19 regulations

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Despite most sports being shut down because of the pandemic, this weekend in conjunction with the Abilene Disc Golf Association, Dynamic Discs hosted the Abilene Wild Hair Disc Golf Tournament.

“This sport is just great, and I’m hoping it’ll get more popular as these years go by,” said competitive disc golfer Emily Weatherman.

This weekend families had the chance to get outside and compete in a sport that is for people of all ages. According to Tournament Director Steven Storrie, disc golf is not that much different than regular golf.

“The terminology is very much the same. The main difference is that you’re actually throwing a disc, which is more like a modified Frisbee. Much faster, smaller in diameter, and they travel much further,” said Tournament Director and Owner of Dynamic Discs Steven Storrie.

Safety protocols like scheduling tee-times 15-minutes apart, limiting group sizes, the use of sanitizing stations, masks and gloves, as well as practicing social distancing allowed the event to take place.

“San Angelo got their parks closed down, and we’re lucky we didn’t and we’re lucky to be out here, and it’s been a really great time to be practicing, and I’m glad that I got to play,” said Weatherman.

Players travel all over the country to compete in Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned events, and according to this disc golfer everyone should get in on the fun.

“My dad is somebody that I thought was never gonna play, and now he beats me sometimes. It’s never something that you know you’re going to like or not until you actually try it once or twice,” said competitive disc golfer Jeremy Wilson.

The Tournament Director says, with all that is going on in the world this event was much needed.

“This is a real nice face lift for a lot of people and it’s a spirit booster, and I think that any positivity we can have right now means more than anything else,” said Storrie.

You can find more information on disc golf, future tournaments, and how they’re adjusting to the pandemic here.