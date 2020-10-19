Abilene Zoo adjusts Boo at the Zoo schedule for pandemic safety protocol

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- For over 20-years the Abilene Zoo has helped the Key City get into the Halloween spirit by hosting Boo at the Zoo. Due to the pandemic, this year there are some scheduling changes.

“We have offered three weekends, so that people have the room to space out. We call it room to roam, and so that they have the opportunity to come multiple times with thinner crowds, and different hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the zoo,” said Abilene Zoo Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Pacheco.

To follow the Halloween and fall harvest theme, there are tractors scattered throughout the zoo, a hay maze, and even the “Pumpkin Chunkin,” a pumpkin-hurling catapult.

“Guests have the opportunity to make a donation to the zoo, of $15, and you get to launch a pumpkin. These guys are going about 100ft high, so it’s a pretty impressive launch,” said Pacheco.

For years Boo at the Zoo has given families the opportunity to dress up and share special memories.

“We make this a yearly thing, so it’s kind of a tradition in our family, and we like to go all out, and especially because our kids of that age,” said Abilene resident Bradley Manriquez.

“It’s great to be here because we get to have time with our family and see everybody enjoying the zoo, and my daughter gets to trick-or-treat a little bit,” said Abilene resident Vanessa Portillo.

Pacheco says vendors and employees are required to wear masks, and zoo goers can reserve their tickets online.

“We’re thrilled to be here and offer this opportunity. Picture spots, pumpkin patch, and some scary spooky spots. That kind of thing to help people get in the spirit. We’re just thankful to be able to do it,” said Pacheco.

“We just want to enjoy this year as much as possible, even through the COVID,” said Portillo.

The Abilene Zoo will be hosting Boo at the Zoo from 10:00am-4:00pm on October 24th, and on Halloween.