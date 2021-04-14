ACU’s Brette Tanner; ‘Right man for this job’

After serving as an Assistant Coach for seven seasons, on Wednesday afternoon Brette Tanner was officially named the next Head Coach of ACU Basketball.

Head Coach Brette Tanner says, “To be able to stay here where my kids have grown up, where I have so many special bonds with these players, was an amazing feeling. I don’t know if I could’ve handled leaving these guys at this point in time. The relationships we’ve built, what we’ve been able to do together.”

“Brette Tanner is the right man for this job, and I could not be more excited about the future of ACU Basketball,” said ACU Athletic Director Allen Ward.

During his press conference, Coach Tanner got a little emotional when talking about his players, and how vocal they were on social media in support of him becoming the new Head Coach.

Coach Tanner told his players, “There’s a bond here that will never be broken. From every single one of you. I love every single one of you. I promise you that.”

Guard Reggie Miller says, “We wanted to make a statement to the rest of the university and everyone else around the world, that this is who we wanted to be our coach. He’s done so much for this program, even behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t know about. He’s been making real relationships with us off the court, which means so much to us.”

“We really just wanted our coach to get what he deserved,” said Guard Damien Daniels.

Tanner credits his relationships with Coach Joe Golding and UT’s new Head Coach Chris Beard, in helping him earn this new position. He says he is excited to build on ACU’s recent success in March Madness, and usher the Wildcats into a new era.

“We are going to strive to win championships here, and we are not going to be afraid of expectations. We are going to embrace every one of those expectations. We are going to continue to push ourselves to be better than we were before,” said Coach Tanner.