Agencies provide 300 Thanksgiving meals for new military recruits

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday afternoon the military non-profit Operation Homefront, and San Antonio Shoemakers held the annual Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military event.

“Some families are struggling out there. For us it’s very important and it helps us a lot,” said U.S. Coast Guard’s Nohea Lewis.

“Even if it’s just the three of us, it still get expensive,” said Crystal Goldman.

For the past 8-years these organizations have provided Thanksgiving meals to new recruits and their families.

“This may be their first Thanksgiving away from home, and they won’t get to be with, maybe their extended friends and family, and so it’s a great opportunity for us to give back, and not let them have to worry about how they’re going to provide the meal,” said San Antonio Shoemakers’ Jamie Rabbito.

“We just moved from Florida actually, so being able to get this meal it helps us a lot. We are able to not really have to go to the grocery store, taking my kids, you know, especially in a pandemic. So it helps us stay safe,” said Lewis.

Over the years Operation Homefront and San Antonio Shoemakers have given out roughly 1,500 turkey meals. This year they are giving out another 300.

“They’ll get the turkey. They get all of the fixings. They get green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, a pumpkin pie, and stuffing. They also get a $10 to HEB,” said Rabbito.

Amid the pandemic Operation Homefront decided to take a different approach this year. Recruits registered online to reserve their meals, and then drove to pick them up without having to get out of their cars.

Being a part of a military family can be complicated, and Goldman says this meal will give her and her loved ones the chance to have some much needed family time.

“We both work different shifts, so it’s actually one meal that we will spend together, and we’re together the whole day,” said Goldman.