Aggravated assault and vandalism on the rise in Abilene amid pandemic

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- According to the Abilene Police Department, violent crime in Abilene has increased during the first six months of 2020. This week we spoke with Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge about the police departments plan to combat the problem.

“So at this pace we’re basically averaging at least an aggravated assault a day,” said Chief Standridge.

According to Chief Standridge, between January 1st and June 30th violent crime in Abilene has gone up by 14%. The Abilene Police Department reports there have been 17 more aggravated assaults this year, when compared to the same time frame last year.

“I suspect that more people are in their homes, because of either lack of employment, lack of gainful employment. Also during this time, the first six months of 2020, many people were forced into self isolation,” said Chief Standridge.

Vandalism has also been on the rise, and some of the vandalism has been filled with racist messages.

“What is being spray-painted is hate speech, let’s call it what it is. These are very serious issues. We’re not treating this, as these are just young juveniles out there tagging. No, these are crimes. They’re going to be fully investigated,” said Chief Standridge.

Chief Standrige says with the increase in violent crime, it has been difficult to crack down on those not following Governor Abbott’s executive order, requiring the use of masks in public places.

“We don’t have enough discretionary time, to deal with the facemask issue when we are hard pressed on some very serious violent crime specifically aggravated assaults which are increasing,” said Chief Standrige.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Big Country and around the United States, Chief Standridge says everyone has to do their part.

“The reality is, we need everybody to voluntarily comply with the governor’s executive order. That’s in the best interest of the community, it will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Standridge.