Airtankers working overtime helping firefighters put out flames

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- With the increase in fires over the past week, the Texas A&M Forest Service has been sending airtankers and other aircraft to help local firefighters suppress the flames.

“Within 15-minutes after a fire report we’ll be in the air,” airtanker pilot Tim Roberts.

As temperatures continue to rise, airtankers and other aircraft are being dispatched from Abilene Regional Airport to lend firefighters in surrounding areas a helping hand.

“We buy the guys on the ground time. We’re just one tool in the toolbox to set and laying retardant lines to slow the growth of the fire, and help arrest the increase in size, if you will,” said Roberts.

Airtanker Base Manager Jeremy Wagner says as the climate continues to change, we can expect fire season to drag on longer than usual.

“We’ve had triple digit heats, the winds have been up, so those are the driving factors of what’s been causing a lot of our fires in the last few days. I anticipate we can probably continue to see that as long as we remain in the triple digit heat,” said Wagner.

Over the past two days, these firefighting aircraft have used over 90,000-gallons of flame retardant.

“We’ve been extended every day. Our normal day is nine-hours and we’ve been extended four to five hours every day,” said Roberts.

Wagner says being mindful of weather conditions while going about daily activities can help protect the people who put their lives on the line fighting fires.

“If we get these large fires, it puts these pilots at risk when we gotta go out and fight them, so if we can help them out by not starting fires we keep them safe on the ground,” said Wagner.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, firefighting aircraft have taken 37 flights in the last two days.