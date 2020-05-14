Abilene ISD preparing for end of school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Wednesday afternoon, in an effort to stay connected to the community, the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) hosted its weekly press briefing on Zoom. Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young discussed preparations for the end of the school year, graduation, and the possibility of in-person summer school.

To help facilitate remote learning, AISD lent out over 5,000 Chromebooks, and with the last day of school around the corner students will be able to return them all next week between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“It’ll be done in drive-thru fashion very simple. We know that they’re gonna come back to us well used and we’ve got to get them kind of refurbished and ready to go as we start the school year in August,” said Dr. Young.

Next week students will also be able to return their textbooks, calculators, athletic equipment and other school materials they might have at specific times based on their last names.

“The alphabetical breakdown is to just help us manage the numbers and lines, and if a family has a specific need and they can’t go at the time their last name is, we’re okay with them making an adjustment, but we’re just trying to space it out,” said Dr. Young.

In accordance with to the Texas Education Agency, if AISD holds a physical graduation in July, everyone will have their temperature checked upon entry, social distancing guidelines will be followed for seating arrangements, and masks are highly recommended.

“Capacity at Shotwell Stadium, this does not include the students on the field, is about a little over 15,000, so we should be able to spread out enough to still honor our graduates with all the people that come support them,” said Dr. Young.

The Texas Commissioner of Education is laying down the blueprints to hold in-person summer school classes for those who are at risk of being help back due to the pandemic.

“If they’re uncomfortable coming to in-person summer school, we will have an online option available as well as a packet pickup option,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, AISD plans to stay on schedule and start next school year on August 20th.