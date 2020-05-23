ATEMS High School ranked nationally in annual report

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to the annual U.S. News and World Report Best High School Rankings, ATEMS High School in Abilene is listed as the 136th best public high school out of over 2,000 schools in the state of Texas.

“They set me up for success in more ways than I can count,” said graduating senior at ATEMS High School Kaleb Reyna.

The U.S. News and World Report Best High School Rankings are calculated using graduation rates and college readiness from more than 24,000 schools across the country.

“Good teachers, good kids, motivated kids, having a small learning environment and then having the backing of our school board and central administration. All those things combined together, and the right components have allowed us to be successful,” said Principal of ATEMS High School Jeff Howle.

According to Principal Howle, the curriculum at ATEMS aims to prepare students for college and beyond with hands-on learning, and being located on TSTC’s Abilene campus can help with that.

“The great thing about it is, it’s not college yet, but they set us up for it so that when we do get there we won’t be surprised by a different environment,” said Reyna.

Part of the learning process for students at ATEMS is online, so the transition to remote learning due to COVID-19 was not as difficult as it could have been.

“Every time a kid comes into a classroom they’re utilizing a computer. They actually have to get online to a learning platform and see what the agenda of the day is, see what the objective is, and then submit assignments using that online platform,” said Howle.

ATEMS High School has only been around for 11 years, and Principal Howle says he is excited about the progress ATEMS has made in such a short period of time.

“That’s a pretty high honor for us, and so I’m proud of our campus and the efforts we’ve made over the last decade to be where we are,” said Howle.

ATEMS sits at number 136 in Texas, and its national ranking is 1309, which is ranked in the top 10% of all the schools in the nation.

You can find these rankings at usnews.com.