Big Country Raceway brings Halloween, racing, and families together

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- In the spirit of Halloween, this weekend the Big Country Raceway held the 4th annual Fall Spooktacular.

“I saw a few ladies that were dressed as crayons, and they were enjoying it. They were going around with their kids picking candy,” said competitive racer Jalen Johnston.

Celebrating Halloween and burning rubber on the racetrack are traditions many families around the country hold dear. For the fourth year in a row, the Big Country Raceway brought the two of them together.

“My grandpa’s been racing since he was 16, back in the late 70s, early 80s, and he passed it down to my dad. My dad passed it down to me. My sister recently got into it,” said Johnston.

Families had the opportunity to race, go trick or treating, decorate cars and trailers, and participate in a costume contest.

“Our regular bracket program usually ends in September, so we have a special event in October and November. This has always been a race weekend for us, but four years ago we gave it a name, and started doing lots of extra activities,” said Big Country Raceway Manager Robyn Casey.

Johnston says he is used to traveling a lot during the racing season, and the pandemic has made that more complicated this year.

“Every once in a while in Dallas. We’ve been to Tulsa a couple of times. Kansas, Houston a couple of times. It’s fun going to different tracks meeting new people, but yeah COVID did affect us a little bit. It just kind of put the season on the hold. Missed about five or six races,” said Johnston.

The races might only be 1/8 of mile long, but Johnston says this weekend has helped him and his family creates some special memories.

“It’s just a good family environment. Makes a good holiday. Get you some candy; even I had to get some candy. Halloween, drag racing, everybody’s loving it. Handing out candy, seeing a smile on kids faces,” said Johnston.